Upcoming Apple TV+ Show ‘Severance’ Adds Patricia Arquette

Patricia Arquette has been cast for a starring role in the upcoming Apple TV+ show ‘Severance’. She will be on camera with Adam Scott, who’s the lead in the series.

‘Severance’ is a thriller set in a typical workplace. Adam Scott plays Mark, an employee who’s caught up in a new work-life balance program set by the company. Arquette has been cast as Adam’s boss.

Dan Erickson is the show’s creator while Ben Stiller is the director and producer. The series is under Endeavor Content, the same company who’s working on ‘Truth Be Told’ and ‘See’.

As of the moment there’s no release date for the series, but Apple has expressed confidence by ordering ten episodes in 2019.

Apple TV+ is a subscription-based service that costs $4.99 a month. There’s a free 7-day trial available, where you can watch original Apple content such as ‘For All Mankind’, ‘See’ and ‘The Morning Show’.