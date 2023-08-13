US Apple TV+ viewers find ‘Frog and Toad’ error ‘Content Unavailable’

Apple TV+ subscribers in the US are now unable to view the recently-released animated kids series ‘Frog and Toad’

‘Frog and Toad’ is a kid’s cartoon that launched on April 28. However, just a few months after it was released the series apparently disappeared from the US lineup. Viewers are presented with a ‘Content Unavailable’ or ‘this content is no longer available’ error message when searching through the service.

The reason for the pulling of ‘Frog and Toad’ is not immediately apparent, as Apple did not say anything about it. In the meantime, the kid’s animated cartoon is available in the UK. Emmy awardee writer Greg Iwinski said that it could have been pulled due to a ‘tax write-off’. Others believe that it’s a glitch since the official press site and releases are still online.

