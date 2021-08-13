Vince Vaughn’s ‘Bad Monkey’ to arrive on Apple TV+

Apple has inked a deal with Doozer Productions and Vince Vaughn to bring ‘Bad Monkey’ to its streaming service.

‘Bad Monkey’ is a TV show about a former detective in Southern Florida. It’s based on the same name as the novel by Carl Hiaasen, with Bill Lawrence and Vince Vaughn serving as executive producers. Bill Lawrence is set as the writer, along with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer and Jeff Ingold and Matt Tarses as executive producers.

The detective series will be on Apple TV+ and the deal expects the first ten episodes to arrive on the platform. Vaughn will play the role of Detective Yancy, and Apple’s announcement confirms the presence of a monkey.

‘Bad Monkey’ production date and launch is yet to be announced. Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service and costs $4.99 a month. Those who recently bought an Apple device can access it free for 3 months.