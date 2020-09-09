Vizio Smart TVs gain Apple TV support and promo

Vizio smart TV owners will now be able to download the Apple TV app, including its channels, purchased shows and movies as well as the Apple TV+ service.

The Apple TV app opens up new entertainment possibilities. With an iTunes account, you can access the platform’s channels such as CBS, Showtime and Starz, movies and shows. You can also access the Apple TV+ where you can watch original content, e.g., ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Servant’, Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet’ and more.

US audiences will be able to get Apple TV+ free for 3 months with eligible Vizio SmartCast TVs. The app is also released on select smart TVs from LG, Samsung and Roku, and can be downloaded on Fire TV and Roku set top boxes as well. Those who are interested in current Apple TV app support can visit the official website to learn more.

In similar news, Apple recently rolled out Apple TV support on several 2018 LG smart TV models.