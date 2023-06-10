VPNs arriving on tvOS 17

The upcoming tvOS 17 will have native VPN support, a first for the software.

Developers will finally be able to put up VPN apps on the Apple TV App Store, according to a reveal during the WWDC 23. Now, more information has popped up on the official website. Apple said that third-party VPN support will be added to benefit education users and enterprises for content access on private networks.

Apps that will use or set VPN on the device will create a secure connection via a remote server to protect users. The feature will require a new API, which means the apps probably won’t make an appearance until tvOS 17 is released.

tvOS 17 is set to be released this year, with expected features such as FaceTime integration, Siri Remote finding on iPhone, and a new Control Center. Developers can access the beta version now by logging in to their Apple Developer Program accounts.