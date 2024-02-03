Apple TV

Webex video calls now available on Apple TV 4K

By Samantha Wiley
Webex Video Calls

A new Webex app for the Apple TV 4K is now available to download and use.

Advertisements

Webex announced the launch of a new app to use with Apple’s set top box. The use case is that Apple TV 4K users can join meetings while the device is connected to a TV. A QR code appears on-screen, and scanning it allows the user to log in the meeting via Apple TV. However, an iPad or iPhone must be connected to the Apple TV 4K for video camera and microphone functions.

Webex Video Calls

The new Webex app for Apple TV 4K promises ‘crystal clear audio and video’ and a microphone and video status preview before joining the meeting. Browsing and controlling meeting settings can be done using the Siri remote. For TV casting, up to 25 attendees can be shown on-screen. Webex’s Apple TV 4K can be downloaded via the App Store.

Advertisements

