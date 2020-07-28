Werner Herzog’s ‘Fireball’ documentary coming to Apple TV+

The newest documentary film by Werner Herzog will be coming to the Apple TV+ platform.

Apple has recently acquired film rights to the documentary ‘Fireball’ by Werner Herzog and announced that it will premier on Apple TV+. ‘Fireball’ is a film that explores the influence comets, deep impacts and meteors have on humans and its effect on religion, mythology and imagination.

The documentary closely follows on the heels of popular works ‘Into the Inferno’ and ‘Encounters at the End of the World’, made by Clive Oppenheimer and Werner Herzog. It’s the 3rd collaboration between the two individuals after they worked on exploring active volcanoes and Antarctica.

‘Fireball’ will be showing first on the Apple TV+ platform, although no release date has been set as of the moment. Apple has already had several documentaries available to view on Apple TV+, which includes ‘Beastie Boys Story’, ‘Boys State’ and ‘The Elephant Queen’.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service which costs $4.99 a month.