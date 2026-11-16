Slow Horses, an Apple Thriller fan favorite, might not be making it past 8 seasons due to it catching up with the books. In September, Apple confirmed that season 8 of Slow Horses will be coming. The show is a BAFTA Award and Emmy winner, but the show is likely to not continue beyond season 8 for a while. The series had a feeling that it was ending, with a distracted, melancholy cast and the crew looking like they were mourning the end of the show. No confirmation was made by Apple if future episodes are coming or if this is the last.

The problem lies in its source material, where the 8th season will adapt “Clown Town” coming from the book “Slough House” made by Mick Herron. The book was launched last year and is the recent installment in the series, meaning that after this, there is nothing the show can base the series on. Herron states that he has plans to keep writing the story with more books coming, but it can take a long time to write and then publish, so it can take years. A path Apple can take is the route “Game of Thrones” took with the show branching off the books, but looking at the reactions of fans when this route was taken, they likely did not take that well.

The potential of taking a rest until more material comes out is the likely path to go, but that break can be taken as a possibility by Apple to end the entire series. We still have time before the potential end of Slow Horses for fans. Season 6 was streamed on Apple TV+ in September this year, with season 7 likely to launch next year.

Slow Horses is a thriller spy drama series running 6 seasons as of now, with season 7 expected next year.