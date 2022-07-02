Xfinity Stream app launches on Apple TV HD and 4K

Comcast has officially launched its Xfinity Stream app on Apple’s set top devices Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K.

The app now allows users to watch content available in their Comcast Xfinity box. Existing Comcast subscribers will be able to watch thousands of movies, shows and live TV channels offered in the Xfinity library.

Those who are interested can download the Xfinity Stream app on the App Store, create an account and log in to start enjoying Xfinity content.

Apple and Comcast partnered in October last year to bring the Apple TV+ to Comcast platforms, and to bring the Xfinity Stream app to Apple hardware. Comcast mentioned that it refreshed its Xfinity Stream app to be more streamlined and intuitive. Apple TV users will get to experience the app first before it’s released on other platforms.

On the other hand, the Apple TV+ app has appeared in Comcast hardware such as the XClass TV, Xfinity Flex and Xfinity X1.