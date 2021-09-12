‘Yo Gabba Gabba!’ to arrive on Apple TV+

Apple is looking to boost its children’s show section on Apple TV+ with the addition of ‘Yo Gabba Gabba!’

‘Yo Gabba Gabba!’ is a TV series with live action and animation, as well as ‘retro style and beat driven music’ integrated into each episode. It was created in 2007 and features DJ Lance Rock and five friendly monsters- Plex, Toodee, Foofa, Brobee and Muno. The complete catalog will be made available to Apple TV+ subscribers once it launches, and there will be twenty new episodes which will be made.

Parent company Wildbrain recently mentioned that the new series will invite audiences back to the magical land with promise and endless possibilities, and serve as a reimagining of the essence and heart of the series. Yo Gabba Gabba! teaches life lessons to families and kids through dance and song and allow them to heal, learn and laugh.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service and costs $4.99 a month.