YouTube to cut Apple channel on Apple TV 3rd generation devices

Video platform giant YouTube has announced that it will be cutting its Apple TV channel in March. This means third-gen devices won’t be able to access it on the said date.

A report says how the YouTube app will be removed on third-gen Apple TV, while iPads, Apple TV HD, Apple TV 4K and iPhones will still be able to access the service. As a workaround, Apple TV owners can use AirPlay to stream YouTube on a compatible Apple device.

Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD will be unaffected as they have App Store access and run tvOS as the operating system.

The impending shutdown is similar to the one YouTube had in 2015, where the company ended support for 2nd-gen Apple TV devices in order to pave the way for YouTube Data API.

The shutdown message will be displayed for those who access the Apple channel on their 3rd gen Apple TV.