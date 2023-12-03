Apple TV

Zoom App now available on Apple TV App Store

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley - Senior News Editor
Zoom App

Video conferencing app Zoom has made its way to the App Store for Apple TV 4K.

Users can now use their Apple TV 4K devices to conduct online meetings via the iPad or iPhone. Apple in June introduced tvOS 17 and its FaceTime calls feature on its device. It’s similar to the ones Webex and Zoom launched in the year. Now, it seems that Zoom is fulfilling its promise as the new app has begun rolling out.

Zoom App

The ‘Zoom- for Home TV’ listing has appeared in the App Store for Apple TV, and details state that the device has to be at least a second-generation Apple TV 4K or newer. Furthermore, the iPad or iPhone’s Continuity Camera feature is needed for the app to work.

Users can invite colleagues and friends, view chats, and join meetings with audio and video with the newly launched app. Calendar integration is also supported.

TAGGED:
By Samantha Wiley Senior News Editor
Follow:
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
