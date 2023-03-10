    Apple unlocks expanded App Store price point options to developers

    Samantha WileyBy
    Advertisements

    Apple recently gave developers full access to the expanded price point ranges for App Store purchases.

    App Store

    In December, Apple launched updated pricing options and limited them to auto-renew subscriptions. The Cupertino-based company mentioned that it will expand to in-app and app purchases in 2023. Now, it seems that Apple kept true to its word and unlocked the pricing changes on other purchases.

    Apple now has 900-plus price points, with the highest tiers available upon request. The lowest sits at 29 cents while the highest is set at $9,999.99 in the US. With these changes, App Store developers will have more granular options for setting prices on their apps.

    Advertisements

    Globally equalized pricing will shortly follow in pricing conventions in each region, alongside worldwide base price options. Starting March 9, Apple will also update existing app pricing and in-app purchases across 175 storefronts around the globe using an exchange rate that’s publicly available.

    Share.

    Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.

    Related Posts