Apple unveils App Store’s most downloaded games and apps for 2024

By Samantha Wiley
Apple recently unveiled a list of the most downloaded games and apps on the App Store this year.

The year-end chart has paid and free selections on the Apple Arcade, iPad, and iPhone, with the App Store Award winners in the list as well. Apple said the App Store is ‘the safest and best place for users to discover and download apps and games’ due to human curation and industry-leading tools. Annually, the editors recommend titles in the Games, Apps, and Today sections in the tens of thousands so users can discover them.

Some of the charts are localized in more than 30 regions and countries, so the list may vary depending on how much an app or game was downloaded. Users can check out the chart on any Apple device with an App Store, as well as the most downloaded in the US on the official page.

