Apple updates App Store Review Guideline

Apple has made several changes to its App Store Review Guideline to target bad ads and fake apps.

The Cupertino-based company sent an email to developers, saying that the App Store Review Guidelines, Apple Developer Agreement, and Apple Developer Program License Agreement have changed. Apple further explains that the changes were ‘to support updated policies and upcoming features’.

Significant changes in the Review Guidelines include apps that will need to add the option to report age-inappropriate and inappropriate ads, submitting fake and impersonating apps, and apps that contain extensions that will need to run on the relevant Apple operating system and current Safari version. Apple reminded developers that violating the Developer Code of Conduct will result in their removal from the Apple Developer Program.

Along the way, the new guideline added functionality and requirements for visionOS apps to be used for the newly-announced Vision Pro mixed reality headset. The full list of changes can be viewed on the official Developer Program page.