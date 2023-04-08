Apple updates Crash Detection support document regarding dropped calls

Apple recently updated its online support document for Crash Detection to say that callers shouldn’t hang up when a device detects a collision.

Crash Detection is a feature introduced into the latest Apple Watch and iPhone 14. When the device triggers the feature, a call is made to Emergency Services to try and help. However, it’s been the subject of false alarms made in amusement parks, ski resorts, and similar high-activity events.

A new recommendation in the support document says that users should not hang up if a call is made. Instead, the users are told to report that help is not needed. A line that says users should cancel calls during the countdown period has been removed. Apparently, it’s to stop leaving responders from worrying about the dropped call. In another line, Apple suggests stopping the alert if they’re able to, but only up until the part when Emergency Services is dialed.