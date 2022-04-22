Apple updates MagSafe Battery Pack firmware

The official MagSafe Battery Pack has recently received a firmware update and is now available for all users.

The firmware update was released Tuesday and will be applied to the internal software- the version has now changed from 2.5.b.0 to 2.7.b.0. The Cupertino-based company did not release patch notes for the MagSafe Battery Pack update, however it’s likely that the changes are focused on fixing bugs and optimization.

To those who wish to get the update, it’s recommended that you attach or connect it to an iPhone. The last firmware update for the Apple accessory was back in December for the MagSafe Charger and the Battery Pack.

To view the current firmware version, it’s recommended that you head to the Settings app while the Battery Pack is connected, then going to General and About. Scroll to MagSafe Battery Pack and a menu will reveal its firmware.