Apple updates MagSafe Charger’s firmware

The official MagSafe Charger has a new firmware version for optimization purposes.

Apple today has released a new firmware version for its MagSafe Charger that’s made to work with the AirPods Pro 2 and iPhone 12 models and above. Version 10M1821 replaced the previous version 10M229 and can be downloaded and installed right now. In the Settings app, the newest model will appear as version 255.0.0.0, up from version 247.0.0.0.

The Cupertino-based company has not published any release notes to coincide with the release, but it’s believed that the firmware fixes bugs and improves the overall charging experience. Currently, there’s no way to force the update but recommendations say that the MagSafe Charger has to be connected and charging a compatible Apple device to acquire the new firmware.

Apple’s official MagSafe Charger was launched in 2020 along with the iPhone 12 lineup. The newest firmware is the third version since its release.