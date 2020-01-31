Apple updates its Maps app – only for US now

Apple released a new updated Maps experience for its users in the United States. According to the company, the redesigned experience will help users get directions faster and accurately. The updated experience will roll out to the European countries over the next few months, according to Apple.



The new maps experience will provide users with a much more comprehensive view of roads, buildings, parks, malls, and more. Apple says the new changes will help users enjoy their tours even further.



“We set out to create the best and most private maps app on the planet that is reflective of how people explore the world today,” said Apple’s senior vice president (SVP) of Internet Software and Services Eddy Cue. “It is an effort we are deeply invested in and required that we rebuild the map from the ground up to reimagine how Maps enhances people’s lives – from navigating to work or school or planning an important vacation – all with privacy at its core. The completion of the new map in the United States and delivering new features like Look Around and Collections are important steps in bringing that vision to life. We look forward to bringing this new map to the rest of the world starting with Europe later this year.”

The document released by Apple also talks about privacy at length. It says that the company is committed to keep users private information safe and also adds that the Maps application is built with privacy in mind. It continues by mentioning that the Maps application does not require users to log-in using their Apple ID or any other account for that matter.



The Maps application on the iPhone works independently without requiring the use of Apple ID, says Apple. All the recommendations and personalized features work using the on-device machine learning, according to Apple.

