Apple uploads new FAQs video on Android to iPhone switch

By Samantha Wiley
@EditorWiley
Published
News

Apple has presented a new video on its official YouTube channel to answer Android user concerns about switching to an iPhone.

Uploads New FAQs Video on Android to iPhone

The four and a half minute video details all the questions viewers may have when considering making a smartphone transition from an Android device to an iPhone. The explainer video tells what it takes for viewers to make the switch and what may happen afterwards. It’s designed in a way to provide short and succinct answers without going in depth.

The online video begins with ‘most searched questions Android users ask before switching to iPhone’, and highlights the Move to iOS app for transferring messages, photos and contacts from one device to another. After that, the video explains various iPhone features, such as reliability, privacy, security and customer support in the form of in-store assistance, through the Apple Support app, the Tips app and calls.

The complete video is available to view on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

Photo of author

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.