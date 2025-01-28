Apple users can no longer download TikTok from the U.S. app store

TikTok has been removed from App Stores in the United States, and no iPad or iPhone in the country can download and install the app moving forward. Apple device users that have the app cannot access the app anymore as the app is deemed “Temporary Unavailable”. This ban is only in the U.S. and TikTok is still available in other countries.

TikTok will still be banned until they hand over ownership to a non-Chinese company because concern was raised that TikTok is connected to China and could be a threat to the nation. ByteDance, the parent and current owner of TikTok is a Chinese company.

People who open the app are shown a message saying that the law banning the platform has been enacted. Unfortunately, this means you can’t use TikTok for now if you are in the United States, but since Trump has recently taken over, it’s said that he might be able to provide TikTok a 90-day period to let off the ban.