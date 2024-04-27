Apple users experience Apple ID logouts

Apple users are getting logged out of their accounts, according to a widespread report on social media and online forums.

Sign-outs on Apple ID are occurring for many Apple users, and apparently, it’s a system glitch that has no explanation. Whenever they try to log in, the system is asking them to reset their passwords. Signing in locks out the account and requires a password reset. Those who have Stolen Device Protection encounter additional problems, as well as app-specific iCloud passwords. The issue started on social media and gradually spread to other users.

There were rumors that Apple is shifting away from the term Apple ID and changing the brand name into something new. Apple has not released a statement nor updated its support board on the issue. Recently, an alert on the official System Status webpage showed the status. However, there is no timeframe for when it will be fixed.