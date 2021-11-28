Apple users to get state-sponsored spyware attack alerts

As part of Apple’s action to prevent the monitoring and surveillance of Apple devices, it will be implementing an alert system for those who feel that they’ve been attacked.

Apple recently filed a lawsuit versus NSO Group for its role in developing the Pegasus spyware and using it in law enforcement campaigns. The spyware mainly relies on vulnerabilities to insert a surveillance package that can collect data and access cameras and microphones.

It’s been said that the spyware has been sold to governments and to monitor targets of interest, such as politicians, activists, journalists and researchers. Apple mentioned that ‘a small number of users’ are affected by the spyware and promised to notify customers when their devices have been targeted in the future.

Apple says that the system has already been implemented, and that approximately six Thai researchers and activists have been notified via email, iMessage and at the top of their Apple ID website.