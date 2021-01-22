Apple Deals: Valentine’s day shopping guide

Valentine’s day is a good day to gift your loved one(s). Apple products are loved by almost everyone and finding good deals on them during the season will be sweet. Major online retailers like Amazon are discounting Apple products ahead of 14th February.

AirPods (Regular)

The AirPods are one of the best wireless earphones for users that already have iPhone and/on iPad, Mac. Amazon and Adorama are offering a discount of $50 on the AirPods ahead of valentine’s day.

Apple changed the wireless audio industry or more like started the revolution. In 2016, Apple removed the headphone jack from the iPhone 7 and introduced the AirPods. Since then, other tech companies have been trying to copy the quality and ease of use of the AirPods.

2. 10.2” iPad (8th Gen)

The 10.2” iPad is the cheapest of the tablets from Apple at $329. Ahead of valentine’s day, Amazon is selling the 10.2” iPad (2020) at $299 which is a very sweet deal. Instead of chocolates or along with chocolates, you can also gift an iPad.

The iPad continues to be the best tablet in the industry. None of the Android tablets come close to the tablet experience of the iPad. The display quality of the 10.2” iPad is decent, the body is made of aluminium, and Apple will support the device for years through software updates.

3. M1 Mac mini

Well, Mac mini is not the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of gifting something to your loved one. However, if your loved one is a techie or an Apple fan, the M1 Mac mini could be great gift. The M1 Mac mini starts at $699 officially, however online retailers are offering major discounts on the product – upto $110 off.

M1 Mac Mini

The M1 chip on the Mac mini offers higher performance compared to the previous generation Intel Mac mini.