Apple Vietnam Online coming soon

Apple is in the midst of creating an online website for Apple enthusiasts in Vietnam.

After decades of third party support and Specialists operating in Vietnam, Apple will be opening its official online sales and support website on May 18. Deirdre O’Brien, Apple Retail SVP said that the company is ‘proud to be expanding in Vietnam and bring exceptional care and support’ with the launch of Apple Store online.

Those interested can get a sneak preview of the website and its design by going to the official Vietnam Apple Online. Vietnam customers can now discover products and services, connect with experts, and experience the Apple ‘quintessence’, as per O’Brien.

Apple Online Vietnam is the latest Apple store to become available. The move is part of Apple’s expansion plans in markets that are historically under-served. The last launch was two Apple Stores in India in the span of a few days apart.