Apple Vision Pro Best Buy app now available

Retail giant Best Buy has launched a new app for customers.

The new app, called ‘Envision’, allows users to browse through different products and see how they would appear in their room or house. Best Buy claims that the app can help consumers ‘plan their ultimate technology home setup’, with 3D models available and for viewing from all angles. In addition, users can see how much space the item will occupy. The Envision app includes small and large appliances, fitness equipment, furniture, computers, big-screen TVs, and more. Currently, the library number is in the hundreds, with information such as pricing, product ratings, and previews available.

In line with the Envision app, customers can browse through Best Buy listings on the official website to add to their cart and check out. The Apple Vision Pro app is live and available to download for free on the respective App Store.