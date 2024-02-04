News

Apple Vision Pro ‘First Timer’ Ad goes online

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Vision Pro

Apple has published a new video ad for its newly-launched Vision Pro.

Titled ‘First-Timer’, the video is about 40 seconds in length and shows off the visionOS in action. As the wearer puts on the headset, the operating system appears and the Apple TV+ app is launched. The user tries out various angles, even putting them on the side of his range of vision and lying down. Furthermore, he throws it on the ceiling and lies down on the couch to enjoy the content. A caption ‘Hello Vision Pro’ appears at the end of the video.

Apple Vision Pro

In the video description Apple said that the headset is ‘so simple to navigate using your eyes, hands, and voice’ and that ‘it’s like you already know how to use it’ Support videos for Settings, Guest User mode, Accessibility, and Control Center are also available for Vision Pro users. The headset will make an international launch in 2024.

Lost your password?