Apple Vision Pro has a February soft launch date

Apple is planning to release its much-anticipated headset on February next year, according to Bloomberg.

Mark Gurman claims that production for the Vision Pro is ‘running at full speed’ for several weeks, with workers ensuring the deadline is met by the end of January. A retail launch for the Vision Pro is expected for February, with Apple ramping up production for the demand.

Apple introduced the Vision Pro in June during the WWDC and said that the product will be released early 2024. As it stands, it looks like the promise will be fulfilled for consumers who want to experience the mixed reality headset. Sales will start in the US, with customers required to visit a retail store regardless of whether they bought it online or at an Apple Store.

It’s believed that Apple is looking to demonstrate the Vision Pro in stores, and employees will undergo training for the upcoming headset.