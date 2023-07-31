Apple Vision Pro kit entails one specific requirement

Apple Vision Pro developers will need to submit their head size in order to gain access to the kit.

As the time for the launch of the highly-anticipated mixed-reality headset nears, developers will be getting first dibs on the hardware and what it can do. Developers will need a kit to build their apps for the headset, and Apple is getting ready to release the beta version of visionOS. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman mentioned that developers had to fill out a form to get approved for a development kit.

The curious thing about the form is that developers will need to use a ‘measure and fit’ app so the kit will provide a proper kit. Measure and fit apps will produce details in terms of headband and light seals, and there’s even an option for ‘with optical inserts’ or without, as per screenshots shared.

Here’s the form a developer will need to fill out when they are approved for a Vision Pro development kit + the Measure and Fit app that uses the camera to determine head band and light seal size. Lenses will come from Zeiss directly. pic.twitter.com/TG7Zuzgcay — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) July 27, 2023

Apple hopes to have a sizeable number of apps for the upcoming headset in 2024, most of which will rely on third-party support.