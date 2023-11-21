Apple Vision Pro launch moved to March

Apple’s upcoming mixed reality headset launch may have been moved to a later date in 2024.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg recently claimed that Apple is still not finished with ‘an important task’ for the Vision Pro, thus delaying the public launch. It’s believed that the launch date will be moved two months from January to March to make time for hardware distribution and that the device will first appear in the US, then gradually roll out to other regions.

Given the level of control it wants, it’s not likely that the Vision Pro will be available through third-party retailers. Customers will have to buy the headset online or schedule an appointment at an Apple Store. Software engineers are busy working on a January release, with the recent developer beta for visionOS still on track.

Apple has a broad timeline on when the Apple Vision Pro will be released, marking it down in 2024.