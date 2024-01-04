Apple Vision Pro launch rumored in January

A new rumor has surfaced that the mixed-reality headset will be launching by the end of January.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg recently said that Apple has set January 26 as the launch date for the Apple Vision Pro, according to rumors circulating around people who are claiming to be ‘connected to Apple’ He then confirms it by saying ‘it’s imminent’, which could mean the date is accurate or somewhat close to the actual launch date.

The original iPad was released on a Saturday. Jan 26 is indeed the date floating around the last few days among people in China who claim to be connected to Apple. Like I said, units will be ready by end of January with a retail launch by February. It’s imminent. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) January 2, 2024

The analyst’s response falls in line with other sources. Apple retail stores are currently preparing for Vision Pro’s initial launch with in-store units and employee training. The in-store experience will educate the user on initial setup, which includes fitting and waiting for their devices to be shipped to their homes. It’s believed that the Apple Vision Pro will have a price tag of $3,499, but it’s yet to be said whether this will include prescription lenses or a custom visor.