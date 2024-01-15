Apple Vision Pro launch units might be smaller than expected

Conflicting reports have started regarding the actual launch units of the upcoming Apple Vision Pro.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo went on social media platform X to claim that launch units for the Apple mixed-reality headset may be fewer than expected. Kuo predicted that there will be anywhere from 60,000 to 80,000 devices when launch day comes in the US. Sources say in November that supply chain insiders said there would be around 400,000 devices, with others putting in their numbers in the same range. Kuo’s estimated 80,000 units will put it far below the predicted volume.

Apple will produce 60,000 to 80,000 units of Vision Pro for the February 2 release. Since the shipment is not large, I believe that Vision Pro will sell out soon after the release.



Although Apple has not clearly defined the product positioning and key applications of Vision Pro… https://t.co/miktcS0aSK — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 11, 2024

Launch timing would be similar to Apple’s prediction, putting the Vision Pro at ‘early 2024’ for the availability date. The Mac Pro is believed to launch in the same timeframe, and it’s said that Apple put in some to meet the deadline. Kuo also predicted that initial units will sell out to the hype.