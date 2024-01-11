Apple Vision Pro might have 1TB storage

Code found on the Vision Pro’s operating system reveals internal memory and storage specifications.

With Xcode 15.2 released, developers have found code referring to unified memory coming up to 16GB. It’s believed that the same spec is on the development kits sent out. Apple has pegged the launch on February 2 in the US, and the press release mentioned a starting price of $3,499 for the 256GB storage model.

The Cupertino-based company has alluded that the mixed reality headset may have higher storage capacities, echoed by code found in the operating system referring to 1TB of capacity. It will seem that the developer kits have the same kind of storage options, but the full configuration options are not yet officially announced- Apple will be saying this on January 19 when preorders for the device open in the US. The initial launch will be restricted to the US but will certainly expand to other regions.