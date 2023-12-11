News

Apple Vision Pro might launch in January 2024

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
Apple Vision Pro

Apple’s much-awaited mixed reality headset might be appearing to the public as early as January next year.

Apple has stressed many times that it’s planning for an ‘early 2024’ release of the Apple Vision Pro, albeit without an actual date. In his recent ‘Power On’ newsletter, Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman said that the release is more likely to go in February than January, citing retail efforts and work that will have to be done to get the mixed reality headset into the public’s hands.

Apple Vision Pro

Internally, Apple has pushed for a January shipment, but Gurman says that the release might occur before March ‘barring any unforeseen snags’ Also, select store employees are to be trained in January before going back and teaching the rest of the staff. Seminars are set to begin in January, and there’s also the complex setup process for user customization with Apple keen to ensure working with customers is done in a ‘carefully orchestrated’ manner.

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
