News

Apple Vision Pro now has an official release date

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Vision Pro

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently revealed the official release date of the upcoming Apple Vision Pro on X.

In his social media post, the Apple CEO shared that the Vision Pro will be available in the US on February 2, thereby ending further speculation and finally giving those interested a specific date. Preorders for the mixed-reality headset will go live on January 19. Also, Apple will be making the Vision Pro exclusive only for US customers, with plans to expand the product’s reach to other countries as 2024 goes on.

Apple Vision Pro

The Apple Vision Pro will be available to buy at select Apple Store locations and the official Apple.com website. The hardware will have a custom dual Apple Silicon chip consisting of the R1 and M2 for spatial computing and other duties. It will have either a dual loop band or solo knit band, a cover, two light seal cushions, a light seal, a USB-C adapter and charge cable, and a polishing cloth.

