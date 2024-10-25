News

Apple cut Vision Pro production, due to lacklustre demand

By Abhay Ram
Apple Vision Pro

Apple has reportedly scaled back the production of its mixed-reality headset Vision Pro, according to TechCrunch. The move is due to lackluster demand for the AR/VR headset which Apple likes to dub as “3D Camera”. 

Advertisements

In a recent interview, Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that the Vision Pro is not a mass-market product. Further, adding that the headset is for early adopters who wish to leverage Apple’s take on the AR/VR technology. 

Apple Vision Pro

The Apple Vision Pro is an expensive device at $3,500 – making it a niche product. The people in the market who are looking at purchasing the AR/VR headset are Apple enthusiasts, tech enthusiasts, developers, and the like. It will likely take 2-3 years for people from different walks of life to start considering the Apple Vision Pro. 

Advertisements

Apple CEO Tim Cook wearing Vision Pro headset
Apple CEO Tim Cook wearing Vision Pro headset

Also, it will likely take a few iterations for Apple to make the Vision Pro a feasible product which will be easy to use, more intuitive, and less expensive. 

A large inventory of unsold Apple Vision Pro

According to the market intelligence firm IDC, the Apple Vision Pro sales will not cross 500,000 units in 2024. The disappointing sales will reportedly result in Apple having a large inventory of unsold Vision Pro headsets. 

Advertisements

According to the noted Apple analyst Mark Gurman, the iPhone maker is planning to release a lower cost mixed-reality headset in 2025. It will have a slower processor and less premium materials to arrive at the rumored selling price of $2,000. It will also lose out on the EyeSight feature which allows the Vision Pro headset user to show their eyes to the outside world.

As part of their long-term strategy, Apple is reportedly planning to release a second-generation Vision Pro headset sometime in 2026. It will be followed by the release of augmented reality (AR) glasses in 2027, alongside the AirPods with cameras.

Advertisements

Latest News
iPhone 16 Pro
Strong iPhone 16 sales in China, makes Apple #2 in smartphone market
2 Min Read
iOS 18
iOS 18.2 will allow users to set default calling and messaging apps
3 Min Read
Apple Card
Apple and Goldman Sachs fined $89 million for misleading Apple Card holders
3 Min Read
iPad Mini
iPad Mini Reaches an All-time Low Price on Amazon
1 Min Read
iPhone
Roadside assistance now available in the UK
1 Min Read
Apple Music
Apple Music ‘Set List’ feature lets fans relive favorite concert acts
1 Min Read
Apple Pay
Apple Pay digital keys may be coming to car rental services
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $64 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro owners report random hardware restarts
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Slim
iPhone 17 Slim to have 6.6-inch screen
1 Min Read
App Store
Independent media app exits Russia App Store
1 Min Read
Apple MagSafe Charger
The Apple MagSafe Charger is $10 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?