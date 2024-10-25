Apple cut Vision Pro production, due to lacklustre demand

Apple has reportedly scaled back the production of its mixed-reality headset Vision Pro, according to TechCrunch. The move is due to lackluster demand for the AR/VR headset which Apple likes to dub as “3D Camera”.

Advertisements

In a recent interview, Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that the Vision Pro is not a mass-market product. Further, adding that the headset is for early adopters who wish to leverage Apple’s take on the AR/VR technology.

The Apple Vision Pro is an expensive device at $3,500 – making it a niche product. The people in the market who are looking at purchasing the AR/VR headset are Apple enthusiasts, tech enthusiasts, developers, and the like. It will likely take 2-3 years for people from different walks of life to start considering the Apple Vision Pro.

Advertisements

Apple CEO Tim Cook wearing Vision Pro headset

Also, it will likely take a few iterations for Apple to make the Vision Pro a feasible product which will be easy to use, more intuitive, and less expensive.

A large inventory of unsold Apple Vision Pro

According to the market intelligence firm IDC, the Apple Vision Pro sales will not cross 500,000 units in 2024. The disappointing sales will reportedly result in Apple having a large inventory of unsold Vision Pro headsets.

Advertisements

According to the noted Apple analyst Mark Gurman, the iPhone maker is planning to release a lower cost mixed-reality headset in 2025. It will have a slower processor and less premium materials to arrive at the rumored selling price of $2,000. It will also lose out on the EyeSight feature which allows the Vision Pro headset user to show their eyes to the outside world.

As part of their long-term strategy, Apple is reportedly planning to release a second-generation Vision Pro headset sometime in 2026. It will be followed by the release of augmented reality (AR) glasses in 2027, alongside the AirPods with cameras.