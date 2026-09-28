Apple Vision Pro In the Making with Four Concepts

Apple is rumored to be manufacturing a Vision Pro headset that is revamped in four different concepts. A release is not expected until later in 2028 or 2029. The team for the Vision Pro is researching four different concepts for the headphones, with the device given the codename ‘N224’.

Meta device houses external computing models in the main processor and battery. Senior decision-makers at Apple are thinking of a concept with an external puck as a bad experience for the user, as Apple is looking to stay with a design that is all-in-one.

Apple needs to simplify the design of the Vision Pro headset, making it lighter and more budget-friendly, as the company is looking for methods to reduce the weight of the headset with materials such as titanium and plastic. Apple has put AI wearables and smart glasses ahead of the Vision Pro project.