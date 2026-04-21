Apple Vision Pro

Filming for Apple Vision Pro Experience Ends in Tragedy With Fatal Crash

By Samantha Wiley
Filming for Apple Vision Pro Experience Ends in Tragedy With Fatal Crash

A film for the immersive video experience was being filmed for the Apple Vision Pro by a British paraplegic adventurer. The shoot for the experience ended in a fatal crash in the aircraft in July 2024 at the Jordanian desert. Claire Lomas got recognized in 2012, globally for being the first person to finish a Marathon in Londo with the use of a robotic exoskeleton foot.


Claire was paralyzed from an accident with horse-riding that happened 5 years ago. Apple was working with Atlantic Studios, based in London, to film the person for their video experience for the Vision Pro headset. The camera was attached on a plane and Lomas was recorded during the crash. Within weeks, Claire succumbed to her injuries.

Filming for Apple Vision Pro Experience Ends in Tragedy With Fatal Crash

After the crash, the two parties again collaborated for an episode filmed a month after the incident. As of now, Apple has released 5 episodes for Adventure featuring swimming under the Arctic ice, diving in Spain, parkour across Paris, racing cars, and an athlete 3,000 feet in the air, highlining.


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