A film for the immersive video experience was being filmed for the Apple Vision Pro by a British paraplegic adventurer. The shoot for the experience ended in a fatal crash in the aircraft in July 2024 at the Jordanian desert. Claire Lomas got recognized in 2012, globally for being the first person to finish a Marathon in Londo with the use of a robotic exoskeleton foot.

Claire was paralyzed from an accident with horse-riding that happened 5 years ago. Apple was working with Atlantic Studios, based in London, to film the person for their video experience for the Vision Pro headset. The camera was attached on a plane and Lomas was recorded during the crash. Within weeks, Claire succumbed to her injuries.

After the crash, the two parties again collaborated for an episode filmed a month after the incident. As of now, Apple has released 5 episodes for Adventure featuring swimming under the Arctic ice, diving in Spain, parkour across Paris, racing cars, and an athlete 3,000 feet in the air, highlining.