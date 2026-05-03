First Cataract Surgery with Apple Vision Pro Finished

A medical milestone has been hit with the Apple Vision Pro, with an ophthalmologist in New York finishing a cataract surgery with the use of the headset. SightMD’s Dr Eric Rosenberg finished the initial procedure last year in October, and other cases with the use of ScopeXR. The platform for surgery was co-developed by him for the mixed reality device called the Vision Pro headset.

The feed from the ScopeXR feeds directly from the surgical microscopes from the headset, allowing the surgeon to see the field in 3D with preoperative diagnostic data overlay.

The headset was never thought to be a mass-market product, but enthusiasm has cooled down faster than expected. Recent reports suggest that there are no Apple Vision Pro units in development as they are shifting focus to produce a pair of smart glasses to rival companies like Meta.