Apple Vision Pro

Most Recent Tool For Vision Pro Show Remnants of Old Game Engine

By Samantha Wiley
Most Recent Tool For Vision Pro Show Remnants of Old Game Engine

The most recent version of Beta for the Apple Reality Composer Pro 3 looks to have remnants of The Machinery, a game development project with ambitious goals that shut down suddenly back in 2022 with no reason provided. Reality Composer Pro 3 is a tool for content creation, made to create spatial experience for the Apple Vision Pro Headset.


The beta features about 40 mentions on ‘our machinery’ or ‘the machinery’ and are a match in the aspects of the project structure, database architecture, and asset management system of The Machinery. These are important because Our Machinery was a company that was composed of veterans from the game engine Bitsquid.

Most Recent Tool For Vision Pro Show Remnants of Old Game Engine

The findings are significant because the development of The Machinery concluded abruptly, surprising a lot of developers that were following the project and its success. It is uncertain if Apple has acquired the company or licensed it.


Latest News
Resale Value for Foldable iPhone Could Lose over $1,000
Resale Value for Foldable iPhone Could Lose over $1,000
1 Min Read
Meta Releases New Smart Glasses Priced at $299
Meta Releases New Smart Glasses Priced at $299
1 Min Read
The 11-inch M4 iPad Air 256GB is $89 Off
The 11-inch M4 iPad Air 256GB is $89 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Now Dealing with Complaint for App Store in China
Apple Now Dealing with Complaint for App Store in China
1 Min Read
AirPods Receive Beta Firmware For Upcoming iOS 27 and Its Features
AirPods Receive Beta Firmware For Upcoming iOS 27 and Its Features
1 Min Read
Important Apple Files Found on Dark Web
Important Apple Files Found on Dark Web
1 Min Read
The AirTag 2 1 Pack is $5 Off
The AirTag 2 1 Pack is $5 Off
1 Min Read
Apple to Release New Apple Watch Models
Apple to Release New Apple Watch Models
1 Min Read
Samsung Display Given Go Signal TO Start OLED Panel Production
Samsung Display Given Go Signal TO Start OLED Panel Production
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm is $120 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm is $120 Off
1 Min Read
20 Products To Be Released By Apple This Year Into the Next
20 Products To Be Released By Apple This Year Into the Next
1 Min Read
Prices for iPhone 17 Could Increase
Prices for iPhone 17 Could Increase
1 Min Read
Lost your password?