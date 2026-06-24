Most Recent Tool For Vision Pro Show Remnants of Old Game Engine

The most recent version of Beta for the Apple Reality Composer Pro 3 looks to have remnants of The Machinery, a game development project with ambitious goals that shut down suddenly back in 2022 with no reason provided. Reality Composer Pro 3 is a tool for content creation, made to create spatial experience for the Apple Vision Pro Headset.

The beta features about 40 mentions on ‘our machinery’ or ‘the machinery’ and are a match in the aspects of the project structure, database architecture, and asset management system of The Machinery. These are important because Our Machinery was a company that was composed of veterans from the game engine Bitsquid.

The findings are significant because the development of The Machinery concluded abruptly, surprising a lot of developers that were following the project and its success. It is uncertain if Apple has acquired the company or licensed it.