Potential Lighter and Budget-Friendly Apple Vision Pro Headset Could Release in a Few Years

A lighter and budget-friendly version of the Apple Vision Pro is still in development, with a release date not likely until 2028 or the year after. The company has to think of a lighter and slimmer design for the AR headset and reduce the $3,499 price tag it has.

A long-rumored Vision Air headset was in the works until it was cancelled last year and the company is focusing their development on a pair of AI smart glasses to rival companies like Meta as they are looking at a release of late next year.

Apple revamped the Vision Pro Headset in October last year giving it an M5 chip for stronger performance. The headset category of the company is on hold as they are looking for ways to knock that price tag of $3,499 lower to make it more accessible for people who want an AR headset.