Apple VP of iPhone and Apple Watch design exits

Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Apple faces an employee restructuring as an executive is set to leave the company in February.

Tang Tan, VP of iPhone and Apple Watch product design is set to depart Apple in February. Tan reports to John Ternus, senior VP of hardware engineering. Once Tan exits, the people who work under Tan and Ternus are set to receive more roles. Richard Dinh, head of iPhone product design might take over iPhone development and Kate Bergeron, VP of Mac hardware engineering might take on the Apple Watch design.

Tan also worked on design and acoustics for the AirPods, the responsibility of which will be handed over to Matthew Costello, who’s already handling HomePod and Beats. Apple employees believe Tan’s departure is ‘a blow’ as his team is responsible for critical decisions surrounding the AirPods, Apple Watch, and iPhone. In similar news, Apple hardware VP Steve Hotelling will also exit the company.

