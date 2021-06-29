Apple’s VR headset may have an air conditioner

Apple is reportedly working (experimenting) on including an air conditioning system for its virtual reality (VR) headset. The company has long been rumoured to be working on new types of devices pertaining to virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). While AR headset or AR glasses need to be compact, easy to wear, and non-obtrusive, VR headsets are and can be large, so including a mini air conditioning system inside a VR headset does not sound crazy at all.

Over the years, Apple CEO Tim Cook has talked several times about the next generation of tech products that will change the industry and he has almost always mentioned augmented reality (AR). He has said that he thinks Augmented Reality (AR) to be “Critically Important” for the company. But apart from just the official or business related comments, he has also shown fondness for AR.

A head-mounted device comprising: a housing configured to be worn on a head of a user, the housing comprising an inlet port and an outlet port; an air circulation device mounted to the housing and configured to produce a flow of air through an air flow path in the housing that extends from the inlet port to the outlet port; a display assembly mounted to the housing and having a surface in the air flow path of the housing; and an air deflector mounted to the surface of the display assembly and configured to reduce a turbulence of the flow of air through the air flow path. The head-mounted device of claim 1, wherein the display assembly is one of a pair of display assemblies spaced apart from each other by an adjustable distance, and wherein the head-mounted device further comprises an actuator configured to adjust an angle of the air deflector based on changes to the adjustable distance.

Source: US Patent & Trademark Office