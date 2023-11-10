Apple Wallet account balance support rolls out to UK bank cards

Several UK banks now support viewing of account balance in Apple Wallet.

Bank card balance viewing started on iOS 17.1, with users seeing the details whenever they open and navigate to the section in the Wallet app. Card balance and transaction history were added in October for its Connected Cards, but then only a few bank cards have supported it. In the support document, full transaction history and account balance can now be viewed with cards from the Royal Bank of Scotland, NatWest Bank, Monzo Bank, M&S Bank, Lloyds, HSBC, Halifax, First Direct, Barclaycard, and Barclays.

The banks use the Open Banking API for Wallet app integration, thereby opening it to UK users. It’s worth noting that the Connected Cards in the US have been slower in terms of implementation. Code found in iOS 17.1 could mean that US implementation could come soon, but nothing has been officially announced yet.