Apple Wallet connected cards to expand soon

Apple Wallet users in the UK can add credit and debit cards to their Wallet app and view current transactions and balances for it. Connected Cards is a new feature that’s only available in the UK, though there’s a level of certainty that it will arrive to the US soon. Aaron, a software researcher posted on social media the fine print associated with the feature, with a line saying it has a different name in the US.

Apple is working on expanding the new "Connected Cards" feature in iOS 17.1 to the US via "Apple Processing LLC"



As found in the code: You permit Apple (Apple Payments Services Ltd (UK) or Apple Processing LLC (US)) to consolidate your account information and provide it to you. pic.twitter.com/t8QxSWa3dL — Aaron (@aaronp613) September 30, 2023

Based on the fine print, Connected Cards will eventually land in the US and available to Wallet users. Right now the exact date of the US launch is unclear, as well as which banks will be participating in the feature. The fine print also states that Apple Processing LLC will be the firm that handles personal data.