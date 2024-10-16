News

Apple Wallet features now on ticketmaster

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Wallet

Ticketmaster recently announced a full integration of the Apple Wallet features for its platform.

As the first ticketing firm to have Apple Wallet key event information, customers can view rewards balances and get an ‘enhanced experience’, including a venue map, weather forecasts, location sharing access, and parking details. The first game will be at the Los Angeles Football Club on October 19, with the second at the Miami Heat’s home court. Apple aims to ‘surface key information and have it available to event goers’. The Ticketmaster entry will also show an Apple Music playlist where relevant.

Apple Wallet

Users with Apple devices running iOS 18 can experience the enhanced features when they add their passes to their iPhones. Keep in mind that the elements will depend on the event, and venues and teams can add the app or website links to the digital ticket. Apple added the extra functionality to the Apple Wallet with iOS 18.

