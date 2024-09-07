Apple Wallet gains PayPal debit support

PayPal recently announced Apple Wallet integration of their debit card service.

The company had a press release, saying that PayPal debit card users can now enjoy the security and convenience of Apple Pay in apps, online, or in-store with the latest Apple Wallet update. The Wallet app has to be updated to the latest version in order to work, with the option of adding a PayPal debit card to the list and having it ready for online purchases as well as those made in stores.

With PayPal debit cards, users can choose a monthly category on which they would like to have cash-back bonuses, which include clothing, gas, or groceries. The limit is up to $1000 in the chosen category each month. It’s worth noting that multiple offers can take effect as well. Since the PayPal debit card has the MasterCard logo, it can be used anywhere the merchant is accepted.