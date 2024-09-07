News

Apple Wallet gains PayPal debit support

By Samantha Wiley
PayPal

PayPal recently announced Apple Wallet integration of their debit card service.

Advertisements

The company had a press release, saying that PayPal debit card users can now enjoy the security and convenience of Apple Pay in apps, online, or in-store with the latest Apple Wallet update. The Wallet app has to be updated to the latest version in order to work, with the option of adding a PayPal debit card to the list and having it ready for online purchases as well as those made in stores.

PayPal

With PayPal debit cards, users can choose a monthly category on which they would like to have cash-back bonuses, which include clothing, gas, or groceries. The limit is up to $1000 in the chosen category each month. It’s worth noting that multiple offers can take effect as well. Since the PayPal debit card has the MasterCard logo, it can be used anywhere the merchant is accepted. 

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple AirTag
The Apple AirTag 4 Pack is $19 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple Watch Series 10 to have better heart rate sensor
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple Watch SE 2 and Series 9 stock dwindle
1 Min Read
iPad Mini
Next iPad mini to launch in October
1 Min Read
iPad
The 10th-generation iPad is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade
NBA 2K25 heading to Apple Arcade lineup
1 Min Read
Find My
Find My network to launch in South Korea
1 Min Read
iPad Mini
The 6th Generation iPad Mini is $119 Off
1 Min Read
Beats Studio Buds
Beats Studio Buds+ gets firmware update
1 Min Read
Find Your Mood
Apple Music now has ‘Find Your Mood’ stations
1 Min Read
Beats
Beats shares Powerbeats Pro 2 Social Media photo
1 Min Read
Apple iPad
The 9th-generation iPad 64GB Wi-Fi is $130 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?