Apple wards off poaching with massive pay bonuses to engineers

Apple is reportedly giving select engineers bonuses up to $180k in order to keep them from going to rival companies such as Meta.

The two companies are seemingly in a talent poaching war, with bonuses and raises being used to convince its employees to stay. Bloomberg mentioned that anonymous employees shared that around 10 to 20 percent of the engineers have been notified of the bonus, which takes the form of restricted stock that can be vested in 4 years.

The action seems to be in light of the recent poaching of Apple’s key engineers of the wearables and AR and VR divisions. It’s believed that about a hundred engineers have been hired over the last few months, and Apple has had one of its own with the acquisition of Andrea Schubert, formerly AR communications chief in Meta.

In similar news, Apple retail employees are being offered bonuses in response to unfair working conditions and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic surge.