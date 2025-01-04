News

Apple wants watch users to start 2025 with a fitness challenge

By Abhay Ram
Apple Watch Ring in the New Year Challenge
Apple is all set to kick off 2025 on a positive and a health-oriented note. A brand-new Apple Watch Activity Challenge is lined up for January, urging you to kick off the New Year by closing all three activity rings for seven consecutive days.

The “Ring in the New Year Challenge” is scheduled to take place from January 7 to January 31. Apple released the following statement:

“Ring in the New Year Challenge: Let’s start 2025 off right. Earn this award by closing all three rings for seven days in a row in January.”

These Apple Watch Activity Challenges encourage the use of the Apple watch for fitness purposes and serve as a method for Apple to help users make the most of the workout tracking capabilities. Since 2016, Apple has hosted the Ring in the New Year Challenge” most years.

Virtual awards for closing your activity rings

If you successfully finish the challenge using any workout app that syncs data to Apple’s Fitness app, you’ll unlock the virtual award on the iPhone, Apple Watch, and in Apple’s Messages app. Additionally, you’ll receive exclusive stickers for use in the Messages app, FaceTime, and other platforms.

You can also take on the challenge through Apple Fitness+, Apple’s in-house workout service providing a range of content categories.

Below is an overview of the Apple Watch Activity rings:

  • The red Activity ring is the “Move” ring, which tracks your movement and indicates the active calories you’ve burned.
  • The green Activity ring, known as the Exercise ring, monitors your workouts and displays the minutes of “brisk activity” you’ve completed in a day.
  • The blue Activity ring, your Stand ring, reveals the number of times you’ve stood up during the day.

Will you join in on the “Ring in the New Year” challenge using your Apple Watch? We say, do it – start the year with a bang and ensure you continue maintaining healthy fitness levels.

