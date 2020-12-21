Apple Watch and AirPods Pro Deals: Save up to $50

Apple does not offer any discounts through its online store or its magnificent offline stores. However, authorized Apple retailers continue to offer some unmissable offers that are worth taking a look before heading to the Apple Store.

Apple Watch Series 6 – $349 (USD) at Amazon.com

The latest iteration of Apple Watch – series 6 – is now on sale at Amazon. The smartwatch by Apple is priced at $399 officially, however Amazon is selling the smartwatch at $349. The offer reduces the cost by $50 which is a good deal considering that this is the latest Apple Watch which packs a lot of new features such as blood monitoring, ECG, and an always on display. The blood monitoring feature is currently only available on the Apple Watch Series 6. However, the feature may not be as precise as medical grade equipment.

Apple Watch SE – $289 (USD) at Amazon.com

This year, Apple unveiled a lower cost version of its smartwatch – the Apple Watch SE. It does pack a lot of less features compared to its flagship smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 6. However, the price of the Apple Watch SE is also lower at $329. But the deal gets even better at Amazon with the price going down as low as $289. The offer will save you $40 on the latest budget smartwatch from Apple.

AirPods Pro – $199 (USD) at Staples

The AirPods Pro is one of the best wireless earphones for people using Apple products. No other wireless earphones comes close to offering the same experience as the AirPods in terms of the culmination of ease of use and sound quality. The AirPods Pro pack noise cancellation features and silicon tips. The AirPods Pro are officially priced at $249 (USD) by Apple. However, Staples is offering the top-tier AirPods for $199 which results in $50 of savings.